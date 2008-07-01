Electrophysics and Opgal Announce Strategic Alliance

Electrophysics announced that after a mutual evaluation of the market opportunities, it has entered into an agreement with Opgal Optronic Industries to distribute Opgal’s line of infrared imaging products. “We are excited to become Opgal’s North American partner and to offer Opgal’s state-of-the-art infrared imaging technology to our customers” said Art Stout, Vice President of Business Development. “The Opgal line is a complementary addition to our existing infrared cameras, night vision and thermal imaging products and enables Electrophysics to offer a complete line of infrared imaging cores, surveillance cameras and military-qualified products (see www.IRcores.com). We are honored to be associated with Opgal and its dedicated team of infrared technology experts” concluded Stout.

The new product line is focused on three major areas. The first is OEM business for which Electrophysics will offer a wide-ranging product line including basic IR camera cores to completely integrated IR camera systems for defense, security, safety and industry. The second major application area will be long-range surveillance where both cooled and uncooled infrared cameras are available for thermal imaging and situational awareness. Third are militarized finished products like the full Mil-STD Driver’s Vision Enhancer Thermal Vision kit, observation systems and others.

Electrophysics

Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, Electrophysics develops and manufactures advanced thermal imaging, near infrared and night vision systems for use in a host of imaging applications. Since 1969, Electrophysics has maintained its focus on delivering products that reflect the company’s exceptional engineering capabilities to meet specific real world demands while keeping pace with rapidly evolving imaging technologies. The Company has achieved exceptional growth as a result of its customer-centric philosophy and remains firmly committed to continuous innovation in order to support the success of our customers.

Opgal

OPGAL Optronic Industries is a leading global manufacturer of innovative thermal imaging safety systems and infrared cameras. Its SAFECURITYTM applications are used for aerial remote fire detection, for detection of gas and hazardous material leaks and for security applications.

OPGAL offers the widest selection of infrared cooled and uncooled OEM cameras and engines for military, paramilitary, security and aviation applications. Its products have been field and combat proven worldwide for the past 25 years in land, air and sea.