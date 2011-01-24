FLIR Adds New Bi-Ocular Handheld Thermal Imager to H-Series Line

Portland, OR –FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR), the world’s leading manufacturer of thermal cameras, announces a new addition to its popular handheld H-Series line for law enforcement, the BHS-Series Bi-Ocular Thermal Imaging Camera. The BHS-Series Bi-Ocular is an exciting new FLIR camera that further extends the excellent performance and the clear tactical advantages that the H-Series has given law enforcement. Officers can see in total darkness, through smoke, dust, light fog, as well as through light camouflage and foliage in any lighting conditions and at even greater ranges than before.

Featuring a full coverage eyepiece, inter-ocular adjustment, ergonomic comfort, and the unrivaled performance that only FLIR’s high resolution thermal cores can deliver, the H-Series Bi-ocular is a must-have for any mission requiring longer standoff distances, such as extended area patrols, covert surveillance, critical infrastructure protection, and protective service or high-threat security situations. With an H-Series Bi-Ocular in hand, officers can comfortably scan large areas of interest and covertly monitor suspicious activity. Would-be perpetrators simply can’t hide their heat from the BHS-Series Bi-Ocular.

Featuring customizable core performance and powerful E-zoom functionality, the BHS-Series Bi-Ocular provides crisp, clear video that can be further customized for mission-specific tasks with a choice of up to three lightweight, easily focused, quick-disconnect lenses for extended range viewing.

Capturing critical video is accomplished with one-touch recording, freeing hands for zoom and focus adjustments during any recorded event. A new quick release hot-shoe makes access to AC power and video out a “snap,” while a latched door provides fast and easy battery access out in the field.

Why rely on low light night vision when you can see farther and more detail with FLIR’s H-Series line of handheld thermal cameras? Give your officers the information they need to maximize operational effectiveness, make rapid decisions, and ensure the safety of the public and themselves.

