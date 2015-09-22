FLIR Releases Enhanced Mobile Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry Instrument for Vehicle Platforms

Transportable and Ruggedized Griffin 410 Provides Precision In-Field Analysis Capability

WILSONVILLE, OR – FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) today announced the addition of the Griffin 410 to its leading line of mobile Gas Chromatograph/Mass Spectrometry (GC/MS) products for mobile labs, reconnaissance vehicles, deployable lab containers, and other portable platforms. The new model replaces its predecessor, the Griffin 400, with improved features, lighter weight and increased precision.

With a new design that is typically 35% lighter than existing market offerings, the compact Griffin 410 is fully self-contained with a built-in shock isolation system designed and tested to MIL-STD-810G for in-field operation. The ability to perform on-scene chemical analysis preserves sample integrity and provides more immediate results.

Like traditional lab-based GC/MS, the Griffin 410 is equipped with an integrated standard liquid injector that accepts several interchangeable sampling tools. The injector is compatible with revolutionary sample introduction tools like the PSI-Probe™ that eliminate sample preparation, without sacrificing the ability to perform more traditional techniques like syringe, SPME fiber, headspace, and autosampler injections. FLIR’s miniature ion-trap technology with inherent MS/MS capability ensures accurate chemical identification within 3-15 minutes leading to real-time, actionable countermeasures that protect public safety.

“With the new design of the Griffin 410, we’ve made high-fidelity, transportable GC/MS more affordable and easier to use,” said Dennis Barket, Jr., Vice President and General Manager of FLIR Detection. “We are proud to offer gold-standard chemical identification tools that are designed for, not adapted to, in-field use.”

FLIR’s intuitive, touch-screen Griffin System Software™ application and exclusive, mission-focused GriffinLib™ chemical library speeds data interpretation in the field and instills user-confidence. The Griffin 410 is quick and simple to use for both the field operator and scientist.

The FLIR Griffin 410 is now available worldwide for purchase through FLIR or established distribution networks. For more information on the Griffin 410, visit: www.flir.com/griffin410.

