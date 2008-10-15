FLIR Systems Announces Orders of $14.8 Million From U.S. Customs and Border Protection

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwire - October 14, 2008) - FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) announced today that it has received contract awards totaling $14.8 million from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The contract awards included $9.0 million for Star SAFIRE® HD stabilized, multi-sensor systems, $3.9 million for Recon III long-range, hand-held imagers, and $1.9 million for SeaFLIR II stabilized, multi-sensor systems. The units delivered under these orders will be used for homeland security missions.

Work on these orders will be performed at FLIR’s facilities in Wilsonville, OR and North Billerica, MA and deliveries are expected to be completed within the next twelve months.

“These orders highlight FLIR’s position as a leading supplier of thermal imaging equipment to CBP and demonstrate the value of our systems to support their wide range of missions,” said Earl R. Lewis, President and CEO of FLIR Systems, Inc. “We are delighted CBP has once again chosen FLIR products for these critical missions.”

