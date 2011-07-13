Introducing the ATN PVS14-3 (1AA) Multi-purpose Night Vision Monocular

Based upon American Technologies Network‘s original PVS multi-purpose night vision monocular, ATN has now developed a unit designed with the same high quality optics and functionality in the PVS14-3 (1AA) for professionals in law enforcement and security. The new ATN NV monocular is designed for handheld, head/helmet mounting for hands-free use or can be adapted to fit a camera or camcorder.

The ATN PVS14-3 uses 3rd Generation Image Intensifier Tubes that have a micro channel plate, gas photocathode and a self-contained integral high-voltage power supply. The ATN 3rd Generation tubes combine increased resolution, signal-to-noise ratio and photosensitivity resulting in superior clarity.

The ATN PVS14-3 housed in a rugged body is environmentally rated as waterproof and complies with MIL-STD-810. This work horse of a multi-purpose NV monocular runs on one 1.5V AA battery for up to 50 hours making it a dependable tool for long stretches of surveillance.

Accessories with the ATN PVS14-3 (1AA) include an instruction manual, lens tissue, warranty card (2-year limited warranty), neck cord, lens cap, 1.5V AA battery, demist shield, head mount assembly and a sacrificial filter for a MSRP of $3,199.00.