Midwest City, Oklahoma Evidence Search Uses Argus Camera

On August 25, 2013, at 22.00 hours, officers responded to a report of a gun discharge.

A search was conducted. The suspect was located but no evidence was found.

An hour after the shooting the supervisor on the scene requested the argus thermal imaging camera (the TT Type) be brought in.

The victim had gone to his ex-girlfriends residence to see their child. Once there, the victim began arguing with his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend (the suspect). During the argument, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the victim, causing him to flee the scene. The suspect was located at the residence and a search was conducted but no evidence was found. Officers concluded that the girlfriend left with the gun and they learned the suspect was a convicted felon.

An area canvass produced two witnesses who both stated that the suspect intentionally shot at the victim. A search for the shell casing was conducted, however nothing was located. “When I arrived with the TT Type, the supervisor pointed out the area and I began a search with the thermal imager. Within 30 seconds I located the shell casing which was hidden beneath a weed” Stated Captain Greg Wipfli. “This corroborated the victim’s and witness’ account of the situation and charges were filed for Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Firearm after Felony Conviction.”

“Without this equipment, the evidence would not have been located.”

Captain Greg Wipfli, Patrol Shift III Commander, Midwest City, OK