Morovision Introduces 2x Magnifier Lens for the Thermal-Eye X100xp and X200xp

Specifically designed for the L3 Thermal-Eye™ X200xp and the X100xp, this 2x Magnifier lens increases the focal length of your Thermal-Eye™ Infrared Camera by 2.

Made of Germanium and weighing 150 grams, the 2x lens measures 2.65" x 2.65" x 2.25". Using interchangeable connectors can connect X200/X100 camera or any 36xx/26xx core based thermal imager. No electrical or mechanical adjustments are necessary to the core of the system for operation. Shock and vibration tested the 2x lens can be quickly attached and removed.

Double The Performance Of Your System!

As the Authorized Thermal-Eye™ Distributor for L3 Communications, Morovision Night Vision, Inc. recognizes exceptional quality and craftsmanship that embraces the latest in thermal night vision technology and holds the highest of standards for specifications in thermal vision optics. For more information, please call (800) 424-8222.