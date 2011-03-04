Morovision Introduces an Innovative New Product Line of Surveillance Platforms & Kits

The 24/7 Recon R/T Tactical Scope Kit is part of an innovative new product line of Surveillance Platforms & Kits from Morovision that give users new ways of integrating optical and electro-optical components and systems. By allowing users the ability to combine new and existing optical and electro-optical devices, these kits increase the number and types of missions the integrated components and systems can be used for. The 24/7 Recon R/T Tactical Scope can be used for day or night surveillance and can be mounted on several different platforms including the Roc Stoc™, the Tactical Tripod and the Flatpod.

