Morovision Night Vision Introduces the MONOCAM™ Digital Camera Kit

https://go.praetoriandigital.com/?target=art_imQYq66enPsfmPz9&source=pct_zWXXlWUunGm0v2Ck DANA POINT, CA.—Morovision Night Vision, Inc., a leading supplier of U.S. manufactured thermal and image intensified night vision technology, introduces a revolutionary new night vision camera adapter that converts a PVS-14, the world’s most popular night vision monocular, into a light weight, easy to use, digital night vision surveillance and security camera kit.

Originally designed for rugged military use, the waterproof, freezeproof, shockproof & dustproof MONOCAM™ Digital Camera Kit combines the latest developments in digital camera technology with the best in U.S. manufactured night vision technology. At the heart of the kit is the patented MONOCAM™ Digital Camera Adapter, constructed of machine aircraft-grade anodized matte finished aluminum, providing the connection between the night vision monocular and the Olympus Stylus 1030 SW Camera. The resulting light weight digital night vision camera system allows the user to easily manipulate objective and dioptic focusing, and other important camera features making it the perfect tool for night time law enforcement and security operations that require image capturing.

“The MONOCAM™ is required equipment where “ease-of-use” and “quick-readiness” are determinative factors in gathering critical information and imagery of your target objective or subject,” noted David Newbro, President of Morovision Night Vision. “We are proud to offer this useful and innovative tool to all first responders”.

The MONOCAM™ features a ¼” tripod mount and a two-bar rail mount on top for mounting an optional IR Illuminator or Laser Aiming Device. Already in use by the U.S. military, the MONOCAM™ sets a new standard for night vision camera systems. Built for the most demanding conditions – rain, sleet and snow, the MONOCAM™ can even be used underwater down to 33 feet (1 atmosphere)!

The MONOCAM™ Digital Camera Kit includes the MONOCAM™ Digital Camera Adapter, the Olympus Stylus 1030 SW Camera and the night vision monocular. Morovision offers a variety of PVS-14 or MV-14 type night vision monoculars to choose from.

Existing PVS-14 and MV-14 owners can purchase the MONOCAM™ Digital Camera Adapter and an Olympus Stylus 1030 SW digital camera separately to compliment their existing night vision monocular systems.

Headquartered in Dana Point, CA, Morovision Night Vision, Inc., is a leading supplier, manufacturer and distributor of U.S. manufactured thermal and image intensified night vision technology. It is the Authorized U.S. Law Enforcement Distributor and an Authorized Commercial Image Intensifier Tube Distributor for ITT Night Vision. Morovision Night Vision. Inc., serves the law enforcement, military, industrial, professional, and recreational markets and is a GSA and RKB registered company.

