Morovision Night Vision MV-14 Generation 3 Night Vision Mini Monocular

Using a high performance ITT Gen 3 64/lp image tube, the all new MV-14 provides exceptional quality image resolution under varying light conditions. The innovative mil-spec housing is extremely lightweight, weighing only 9.2 oz, and can be submerged to depths up to 66 feet. The MV-14 operates using either one AA or one 3V lithium battery and includes a built in IR Illuminator for increased image clarity in low light situations. Standard accessories including a head mount assembly and a weapons mount make the versatile MV-14 required gear for all “light the night” applications.

