Morovision to Provide ITT Intensifier Tube Data Record with the Sale of Each ITT Night Enforcer NEPVS-14-17 System

LAGUNA HILLS, CA ‐ Morovision Night Vision, Inc., the Authorized U.S. Law Enforcement Distributor of ITT Night Vision and the ITT Night Enforcer® product line, announces the following:

Effective January 2011, Morovision Night Vision will be providing an ITT Night Vision factory issued image intensifier tube Data Record with each ITT Night Enforcer® NEPVS‐14‐17 system. The intensifier tube Data Record is the manufacturer’s official “birth certificate” created for each intensifier tube that passes the rigorous factory screening required to be put into a Night Enforcer® NEPVS‐14‐17 system. Insist on genuine ITT Night Enforcer® product with a factory issued ITT intensifier tube Data Record to ensure it is a factory new system with ITT quality.

The ITT NEPVS‐14‐17 continues to set the industry standard with quality indicators such as:

- ITT factory built ISO 5001 Certified

- 5 year factory warranty on intensifier tube

- 3 Year factory materials and workmanship warranty on all system parts

- and now an ITT factory intensifier tube Data Record



“As the Authorized U.S. Law Enforcement Distributor for ITT Night Vision and the ITT Night Enforcer® product line, we are proud to sell and support the best and most popular commercial night vision product on the market”, said Morovision Night Vision President David Newbro. “With the ITT factory Data Record, the buyer can be assured they are getting a genuine ITT factory built Night Enforcer® system.”

Headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA, Morovision Night Vision, Inc., is a leading supplier, manufacturer and distributor of U.S. manufactured thermal and image intensified night vision technology. It is the Authorized U.S. Law Enforcement Distributor and Authorized Commercial Image Intensifier Tube Distributor for ITT Night Vision. Morovision Night Vision, Inc., has served the law enforcement, military, industrial, professional, and recreational markets since 1991, and is a GSA and RKB registered company. To learn more visit: www.morovision.com.

ITT Night Vision & Imaging, based in Roanoke, Va., is the world’s leading developer, producer and supplier of Generation 3 PINNACLE® image intensifier technology for U.S. and allied military forces as well as the homeland security market. To learn more, visit: www.nightvision.com.