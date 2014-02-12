Night Vision Depot Now Offers 10 year Warranty on All Products

Night Vision Depot (NVD), in Allentown, PA, just recently announced that starting in 2014, most NVD manufactured Night Vision Products will carry a full 10 year warranty. This move doubles current warranty consideration and is a testament to the high standards and performance which NVD places upon all of its products.

Bill Grube, President, states, “the quality of the intensifier tubes and equipment being manufactured by ITT Exelis is presently unsurpassed in the world and a warranty extension seems like a logical and prudent measure. This will strengthen our business practices, product lines and NVD’s strong commitment to producing and supporting the highest quality night vision and thermal imaging equipment within the marketplace.”

Contact Night Vision Depot

www.nvdepot.com

PO BOX 3415

ALLENTOWN, PA 18106-9021



Phone: 610-395-9743

Fax: 610-395-9744

Marketing: marketing@nvdepot.com

Government Sales: govsales@nvdepot.com

Commercial or Retail Sales: sales@nvdepot.com

