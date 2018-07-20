Pulsar to add a new thermal monocular, the Helion XQ28F
MANSFIELD, Texas — The Helion XQ28F (PL77392) will be a significant addition to the line of Pulsar Helion products. Pulsar’s newest addition is the answer to the law enforcement and hunting communities’ feedback: a new, more affordable, full-featured thermal monocular.
The XQ28 maintains all the features you love about Helions, including audio and video (as well as still image) recording and eight color display modes, variable magnification, 8-hr rechargeable battery, rugged glass-nylon composite construction and ultra-reliable IPX7 protection.
Pulsar Helion XQ28F features Wi-Fi compatibility to be used with the StreamVision App allowing the Helion’s display to be viewed on smartphones and tablets. The technology allows for your device to be used as a remote control. Pulsar’s StreamVision allows you to stream video, transfer data and upgrade your device with ease.
About Pulsar
Every Pulsar device is designed, manufactured and tested to ensure demanding professionals receive the most reliable, most advanced thermal and digital night vision performance the industry has to offer. The result of Pulsar’s commitment to industry-leading excellence is consistent world-class quality, precision engineering, seamless device operation and cutting-edge proprietary software. Pulsar produces an array of advanced optical devices designed for law enforcement, security, home defense and hunting applications, including thermal imaging and digital night vision monoculars and riflescopes, night vision binoculars and goggles, rangefinders, IR flashlights and related accessories. To learn more about Pulsar, visit www.pulsarnv.com. For media requests related to Pulsar, please email mediarelations@pulsarnv.com or call 817-225-0310.