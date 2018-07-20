Pulsar to add a new thermal monocular, the Helion XQ28F

MANSFIELD, Texas — The Helion XQ28F (PL77392) will be a significant addition to the line of Pulsar Helion products. Pulsar’s newest addition is the answer to the law enforcement and hunting communities’ feedback: a new, more affordable, full-featured thermal monocular.

The XQ28 maintains all the features you love about Helions, including audio and video (as well as still image) recording and eight color display modes, variable magnification, 8-hr rechargeable battery, rugged glass-nylon composite construction and ultra-reliable IPX7 protection.

Pulsar Helion XQ28F features Wi-Fi compatibility to be used with the StreamVision App allowing the Helion’s display to be viewed on smartphones and tablets. The technology allows for your device to be used as a remote control. Pulsar’s StreamVision allows you to stream video, transfer data and upgrade your device with ease.

