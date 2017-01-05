Refurbished MIL SPEC AN/PVS-30 Night Vision Weaponsights

ALLENTOWN, Pa - Night Vision Devices now have AN/PVS-30 Clip-on Night Vision Weapon Sights that were exchanged by the USARMY, with the factory for brand new systems. These systems have seen service in battlegrounds from Iraq to Afghanistan. Now is the chance to own a piece of that history at a fraction of the price of a brand new system. Each system comes with a one year warranty, soft tactical carry case, shroud, lens cleaning kit, batteries and certificate of conformance. These are available in Average or Above Average condition.

About Night Vision Devices

Night Vision Devices is the source for the highest quality US manufactured night vision binoculars, monoculars, weapon sights, night vision parts and service. We are experts in night vision technologies with over 60 years combined experience in the industry. Our highly skilled staff can repair and service almost any US manufactured night vision system ever purchased by the US DOD. We also stock spare parts for the repair of those systems currently fielded by the DOD and those which have been removed from active military service.