Sellmark is on target for the 2018 POMA Conference!

MANSFIELD, Texas — Sellmark is on target to participate in the 2018 Professional Outdoor Media Association (POMA) Conference, scheduled for June 12 – 15, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Sellmark brands, including Pulsar, Sightmark, Firefield and 12 Survivors will be showcased at several events throughout the conference, including POMA Camps, Shooting Day and the Product Showcase. Attendees will get hands-on time with products that turned heads at the 2018 SHOT Show, including the Pulsar Trail XP50 LRF, Accolade Thermal Binocular, RAM Series Ultra Shot M-Spec Reflex Sight and Sightmark Photon RT Digital Night Vision riflescope. In addition, two new lines of Sightmark scopes also will be on hand—Citadel and Latitude.

Recognized as the premier association of outdoor media professionals and an unwavering supporter of the Second Amendment, POMA’s ranks feature some of the world’s most respected outdoor communicators, including editors, writers, photographers, broadcasters, publishers and corporate partners from every corner of the industry for four days of informative clinics, invaluable networking and relationship building, roundtable discussions and content creating opportunities.

About POMA

More than 450 active outdoor industry communicators and corporate partners have selected POMA as their professional association. All members pledge to support and defend traditional outdoor sports and heritage endeavors, wildlife conservation and the 1st and 2nd Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

About Sellmark

Sellmark is dedicated to producing industry-leading outdoor lifestyle products and brands and continues to grow market share in more than 50 countries, including many quality retailers in every state across the U.S. To date, Sellmark products and brands have been sold in more than 5,000 locations around the world. Sellmark “Brands that Sell” include Sightmark, Pulsar, Firefield, and 12 Survivors. For information about any of these brands or products, please contact mediarelations@sellmark.net.

About Sightmark®

Sightmark manufactures award-winning products including riflescopes, gun sights, laser sights, night vision, flashlights, bore sights and other cutting edge, premium shooting accessories. Inspired by military and law enforcement technology, Sightmark products are designed for competition, shooting, home defense, personal safety and other tactical applications, as well as hunting. For more information about Sightmark products, visit www.sightmark.com. For media requests related to Sightmark, please email mediarelations@sightmark.com.