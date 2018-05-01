Take the High Road with Keith Warren at the NRA Show!

MANSFIELD, Texas — Iconic hunter and host of The High Road, Keith Warren, will be at the Sightmark booth during the 2018 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits. Keith has hosted seven award-winning outdoor shows since 1984, appearing on numerous television networks including Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, Pursuit Channel, ESPN and ESPN2. His latest show, The High Road with Keith Warren, currently airs on Pursuit Channel and is one of the network’s most popular programs. To watch the latest episodes, log on to www.highroadhunting.com!

Keith will be at the Sightmark booth (#12146) for photos, autographs and to meet attendees, from 3 – 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 4 – 5. Stop by, say hi and check out some of the best red dot and reflex sights, spotting scopes, binoculars, riflescopes and digital night vision devices this industry has to offer.

The Annual NRA Meeting & Exhibits is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased on-site and NRA members enjoy free admission.

Visit Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to learn more about Sightmark® products.

About Sightmark®

Sightmark manufactures award-winning products including riflescopes, gun sights, laser sights, night vision, flashlights, bore sights and other cutting edge, premium shooting accessories. Inspired by military and law enforcement technology, Sightmark products are designed for competition, shooting, home defense, personal safety and other tactical applications, as well as hunting. For more information about Sightmark products, visit www.sightmark.com. For media requests related to Sightmark, please email mediarelations@sightmark.com.