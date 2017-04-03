Trijicon® Updates Legendary Compact ACOG® Series - GEN2 Models Now Available

Wixom, MI—The compact Trijicon® ACOG® series is loaded with crucial features for operators needing a durable, lightweight, small, magnified optic. Adding to this line, Trijicon is introducing the GEN2 Compact ACOG. Retaining the same legendary features as traditional models, the GEN2 ACOG offers state-of-the-art enhancements; proving the greatest performance can come in the smallest of packages.

GEN2 models now feature easy-to-use finger adjusters, watertight gaskets and a redesigned forged-housing, offering unprecedented reliability and durability in the most compromising conditions. Reconfigured mounting base options ensure compatibility with full-size and Compact ACOG mounting adapters. This provides the widest possible range of mounting positions for enhanced flexibility and use on a multitude of firearms platforms. Select GEN2 models will feature a standard and low base height to better accommodate a variety of firearm platforms.

Trijicon has also added a 3x24 model to the Compact ACOG line. This bonus model offers a 24mm objective lens, 1.4 inches of eye relief and precise 1/2-inch click adjustments at 100 yards. The 3x24 ACOG features popular Crosshair and Horseshoe Dot reticles, both calibrated for 5.56 and 7.62x39.

