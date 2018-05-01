Visit UFC ‘s James The Texecutioner Vick at Pulsar’s NRA Show booth!

MANSFIELD, Texas — If you’re heading to the NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits, scheduled for May 4 – 6, in Dallas, Texas, don’t miss a chance to visit with Pulsar Elite Pro Staffer and UFC lightweight phenomenon, James “The Texecutioner” Vick, a 7-year UFC veteran and two-time Golden Glove champion in the open division. With one of the best records in the UFC at 9-1-0 (13-1-0 professionally), Vick is poised to strip someone of their belt in the near future!

Fresh off a jaw-jarring TKO of “Irish” Joe Duffy during UFC 217, at Madison Square Garden, and win-by-decision over Francisco “Massaranduba” Trinaldo during UFC Fight Night 126 this past February in Austin, Texas, Vick has been busy texecuting feral hogs with Pulsar thermal imaging riflescopes.

Vick will be available at the Pulsar booth (#12146) for autographs, photos and shooting the breeze with attendees from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 5. While you’re visiting Vick, be sure to make time to see what premium thermal and digital night vision really looks like. Pulsar plans to have numerous devices powered on and ready to wow attendees throughout this NRA event. The NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased on-site and NRA members enjoy free admission.

About Pulsar

