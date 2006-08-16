Are You Interested In Capturing The Undivided Attention Of Swat/Tactical Units?

Announcing... the arrival of the FIRST Northeastern SWAT Challenge, coming to Harrisburg, PA, Oct. 17-20th, 2006! We have over 50 spaces available within our Vendor Exhibition area, available for only $350/booth!

The Vendor Exhibition will be open October 18th/19th to all teams, delegates attending our training sessions, LEOPARD live-fire competitors, media, and the general public. October 18th will be “vendor demo-day” where vendors are encouraged to showcase and demonstrate their products on a range dedicated exclusively for this purpose.

Hosted by the Fairview Police Department and York Quick Response Team, this event will draw several hundred law enforcement personnel, SWAT team leaders, and chiefs, and will be professionally staged by the same production company responsible for the World SWAT Challenge (seen on ESPN and OLN), the Firefighter Combat Challenge (ESPN/ESPN2/OLN/TSN), and the LEOPARD Challenge Championships (ESPN/OLN).

The 2006 Northeastern SWAT Challenge will accept all tactical teams (up to 350 competitors) from the region and have capacity to accommodate 50 vendors on site within our vendor exhibition tent. We have the ability to schedule times for individual vendor demonstrations on the ranges, scheduled highlights and product information session opportunities (Oct.18th).

Sponsor opportunities still exist within our prize categories, event schedule/goody bags, our competitor reception, and awards banquet dinner/BBQ. Sponsorships begin at $500, where we would be pleased to offer you a concentrated presence with our competitors and event constituents, and/or the opportunity to display your logo on our official 2006 Northeastern SWAT event shirt.

Please accept our invitation to join us for our 2006 Northeastern SWAT Challenge. Plan now to join us for this action-packed week of competition, product demonstrations, training, and recognition!

Please see our website for more information at: www.swatseries.com Also, check out our VENDOR/ sponsor information on our upcoming 2007 Original SWAT World Challenge (televised for OLN) and SWAT Series events.