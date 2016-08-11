Casio G-Shock adds new vintage gold theme to Master of G

Two new vintage gold models offer a classic look under extreme conditions

DOVER, N.J. — Casio G-SHOCK introduces the newest models for its Master of G Series, which feature a vintage-inspired black and gold color scheme. The new GULFMASTER model (GN1000GB-1A) and MUDMASTER model (GG1000GB-1A), offer a stylish, classic look and toughness at an affordable price point. MUDMASTER is a line of watches within the Master of G Series designed for land, sea and air and has earned a strong following for the ability to withstand extreme conditions anywhere on earth.

With inspiration from tools and machinery, the gold accents on both the GN1000GB-1A and GG1000GB-1A are designed to have a weathered look, as if they’ve endured years of service. The bezel on the GULFMASTER GN1000GB-1A recalls a ship’s porthole that’s been exposed to wind and rain, while the gold detail on the MUDMASTER GG1000GB-1A takes on the appearance of tools that have been polished by digging in the ground.

Both models feature Twin Sensor technology that makes them truly unique. The sensors are used to control compass bearing and also to measure temperatures. The new watches are also equipped with a bearing memory that indicates the bearing from a starting point to a destination, enabling wearers to quickly check if they are on course. The thermometer sensor measures temperatures as low as -10°C (14°F) and as high as 60°C (140°F). These readings are easy to view, and the measuring unit is 0.1 C or 0.2°F.

In addition to Shock Resistance, 200-meter Water Resistance, World Time with 31 time zones that include 48 cities + UTC, 1/100th second Stopwatch with split time, elapsed time, measuring modes as well as first and second place timing, Countdown Timer, 5 Daily Alarms, Full Auto Calendar, and Auto LED light (Super Illuminator), the Gulfmaster model also boasts a Moon Graph and Tide Indicator.

The new G-Shock GG-1000 series is designed to be incredibly easy to use, thanks to its large buttons. Those big buttons enable the wearer to quickly access the compass and temperature features built into the GG-1000. This is particularly important when spending time off the beaten track and the needs require a watch that reacts quickly.

The Casio G-SHOCK Master of G Vintage Gold GN1000GB-1A has a case size of 53.4mm and will retail for $300, and the GG1000GB-1A has a case size of 55.3mm and will retail for $320. Both models will be available August 2016 at Macy’s, select fashion boutiques, the G-SHOCK NYC Soho store and http://www.gshock.com.

