Hatch® Launches The Next Evolution Of Tactical Gear

Hatch’s new XTAKT line of knee and elbow pads look to revolutionize the tactical gear industry

TEMECULA, Calif. - Hatch®, one of the world’s leading brands of high quality gloves and protective gear for the Law Enforcement and Military markets, announces the introduction of a new line of knee and elbow protection called XTAKT. Key to the unique performance of the patent pending XTAKT design is the lightweight X-shaped TPU (thermal plastic urethane) shell that flexes naturally with the knee and elbow, yet provides a forceful spring-back action that gives the wearer protection precisely where it is needed.

“Military and SWAT units have complained for years about the bulk of their knee and elbow protection and how it hinders their mobility during tactical operations,” stated Bill Hatch, director of research and development for the Hatch Corporation. “We’ve designed the XTAK knee and elbow pads to be extremely lightweight and offer superior protection only where needed. Our field testers have told us we’re right on target - best lightweight knee and elbow protection they’ve used.”

XTAK features a low profile design and an inner anti-skid inner surface that keeps the pads securely in place during rugged movement. The use of EVA high-density foam affords superior shock absorption, and the Cordura® nylon provides excellent abrasion resistance. Plus, for added comfort, the XTAK liner fabric uses DuPont’s CoolMaxT fabric designed to wick away moisture, reducing heat to the wearer. The XTAK knee and elbow pad system is offered in black, desert tan and digitized camo and will be available for order in December 2006.

SWAT personnel throughout the US tested the XTAK kneepads and gave the product a stellar rating of 8.33 out of 10 in comfort, durability, protection, design and suitability. Some of the SWAT members who tested the XTAK also had this to say:

“The weight and design provided protection where it was needed. The added feature of the anti-skid inner surface lining helped to maintain the pad in place during movement.”

“This is one of the best designed pads I have used in my fourteen years in SWAT.”

“The whole team liked them!”

“Performance was very good and they were very comfortable. I almost forgot they were on.”

About Hatch Corporation

Hatch is a leading supplier of high quality gloves and other protective gear serving the law enforcement, corrections, military, homeland defense and commercial markets. Its brands include FriskmasterT and X11T cut-resistant gloves, OperatorT Tactical Gloves, CenturionT and ExoTech® disturbance control gear and B.O.S.S. tactical eyewear. Hatch is part of the Armor Holdings Products Group, a business segment of Armor Holdings, Inc. For more information visit www.hatch-corp.com.

About Armor Holdings

Armor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AH) is a diversified manufacturer of branded products for the military, law enforcement and personnel safety markets. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.armorholdings.com.