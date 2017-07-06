NAPED Annual General Meeting a Resounding Success

The 31st annual general meeting of the National Association of Police Equipment Distributors in Daytona Beach, Florida was met with great enthusiasm by vendors and distributors.

NEW BERN, N.C. — The National Association of Police Equipment Distributors (NAPED) ended their 31st annual general meeting on a high note. With a new exhibition and meeting format, the growing membership of vendors and distributors in the law enforcement, public safety and military equipment association enjoyed well attended networking events and successful mid-year sales offerings.

“What a great conference we had. The shortened time, layout of events, the events themselves, the registration gifts, the support for C.O.P.S., everything was wonderful,” John Tragiai, President of K.E.E.P.R.S. said. “You all have done a great job over the past year!”

Two new distributors joined NAPED in the recent months, Adamson Police Products and Goldbelt Wolf and the list of new vendors keeps growing with Tacprogear, SalesReach representing Champion/Hanes Brands/Occunomix and Coast Products, INVISIO Communications, General Tactic and PepperBall. NAPED members donated products for a silent auction for C.O.P.S. Concern for Police Survivors and raised a significant amount for the non-profit for families and partners of law enforcement personnel lost.

“Overall, I think it was a very unique event and it went great!” Bill Gaza of AMTEC Less-Lethal added. “I made a ton of contacts with members and exhibitors that are of value to ALS! I will recommend we attend again next year.”

Planning for the 2018 NAPED AGM has already begun with more information available soon.

