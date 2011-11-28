New UZI Tactical Defender Pens with Integral Hand-Cuff Key Released

The Ultimate 3-in-1 tool for Law Enforcement Professionals.

LOS ANGELES, CA – UZI, the brand name synonymous with tactical innovation for elite forces, proudly announces the next evolution of the popular UZI Tactical Pen line with two new models; the UZI Tactical Defender Pen with DNA Catcher and Cuff Key and the UZI Tactical Defender Pen with Glass Breaker and Cuff Key.

Now, the ultimate law enforcement writing tool can be used in self-defense situations where another tool in not acceptable or cannot be accessed readily. Easily concealable and inconspicuous, the new UZI Tactical Defender Pens also provide law enforcement officers with a unique hidden feature with the always-available, yet secure, universal hand-cuff key.

The UZI Tactical Defender Pen with DNA Catcher and Cuff Key features a crowned cap that can be used as a defensive agent to thwart any aggressive acts against the officer. The UZI Tactical Defender Pen with Glass Breaker and Cuff Key features a screw-on cap with a diamond-point tip that easily breaks glass for quick access and rescues.

These ultra-strong, yet lightweight pens are made from aircraft grade aluminum with a screw on cap featuring a universal handcuff key. The new Tactical Defender pens have a bulked-up, smooth serrated grip area for added comfort and a removable pocket clip. The Tactical Defender Pens accept all standard Parker and Fisher Space Pen refills. The worldwide recognized UZI logo is engraved on the pens, which are finished in either a corrosion resistant Black or Gun Metal finish. The pens measure 6 inches by .55 inches (152mm x 14mm) and come with a one-year warranty. MSRP $24.95 for any variant.

Visit CampCo’s booth 12277 at the 2012 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, Nevada and see the new UZI Tactical Defender Pens with Cuff Key. Log on to CampCo at www.campco.com www.campcosupport.com for more information.