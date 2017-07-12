Tim Brown, President of G.T. Distributors, elected President of NAPED BOD

During the 31st annual general meeting of the National Association of Police Equipment Distributors (NAPED) in Daytona Beach, Tim Brown of G.T. Distributors was elected new president of NAPED’s Board of Directors.

NEW BERN, N.C. — The National Association of Police Equipment Distributors (NAPED) elected Tim Brown as the Board of Directors new President for a one-year period. During the 31st NAPED Annual General Meeting at Daytona Beach, Florida, the seven-member board elected Tim Brown to replace Eldon Griggs, VP of Business Development at GALLS, who will now serve on the BOD as Past President.

During an emotional acceptance speech at the NAPED banquet, Brown expressed his gratitude to his family and colleagues for bringing him “full circle” in his life and profession. Brown will now work with the board and membership to drive new members and bring greater value to its membership during his tenure.

“It is an honor to serve this association,” Tim Brown commented. “I have been involved for a long time with NAPED and truly believe in the value of our networking to help companies achieve success in our rapidly changing marketplace. Now, more than ever, our association is a valuable tool to grow businesses within our industry and I and the board are committed to bringing this awareness to our industry members.”

“I am pleased to turn over a healthy and growing association into the confident hands of our new president, Tim Brown,” Eldon Griggs added. “Under my two-year presidency, NAPED saw dramatic change and this year has demonstrated that our association is alive, dynamic and thriving in our current economy. We have much more to bring to the table for our membership in the coming year and I look forward to being there for Tim and the membership of NAPED.”

Planning for the 2018 NAPED AGM has already begun with more information available soon.

Interested in becoming a NAPED member? Contact Laura Burgess at 252-288-5805 or director@naped.com for more information and start enjoying the benefits today.

Like NAPED on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/NAPEDGroup.

About National Association of Police Equipment Distributors (NAPED)

NAPED was created by bringing together law enforcement distributors, industry professionals and manufacturers to form a network for the purpose of mutually sharing the vast amounts of market experience, resources and product knowledge comprised within its membership. NAPED acts as a forum for member manufacturers and distributors to form long-term, profitable relationships. www.naped.com