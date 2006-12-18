Damascus Protective Group Introduces The New Gel-Core DKX-1 Vortex™

The NEW DKX-1 VORTEX™ from Damascus Protective Gear® have a unique hybrid construction which combines high and low density materials to deliver maximum “cush”, while the contoured ergonomic shape offers superior knee pad support. Part of the DKX-1’s secret is its GEL and GEL foam center cores which contain two types of shock-absorbing gels bonded together to create unsurpassed comfort. The GEL also absorbs body weight and disperses it within the pad.

The DKX-1 features a heavy-duty, hard-shell composite cap which is truly NON-SLIP and plants you firmly on any surface. The GEL cores and the unique caps then work together to produce the best possible knee zone protection from blunt force trauma.

Perforated breathable neoprene coated with silicon at the tops of the pads hug the leg above the knee. 1000 denier nylon Cordura® braces and protects the rest of the knee area. Both straps feature silicone coated strips to prevent pads from slipping in motion.

The knee pads are lined and protected with AEGIS Microbe Shield® which controls bacteria and fungus that cause odor, staining, and material deterioration.

The ergonomic design of the DKX-1 as a unit conforms to the knees like no other and produces superb mobility. The pads have been extensively designed specifically for law enforcement and military to produce the highest level of durability and extended knee pad life.

One of 25 NEW 2007 products made exclusively by Damascus Protective Gear®