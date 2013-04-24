B-Safe Offers Financing for ALL Capital Purchases

B-Unstoppable with B-Safe Products

Cumberland, R.I. - The jamb spreader is a versatile tool which is used to open doors by forcing the jambs apart with three tons of horizontal force. This is a great tool when you are looking for the quiet entry. Simply place the spreader in the door frame just above the door handle pull to extend the bracing rod to set the spreader in place and pump the handle to extend the operating piston. Only 3/4" to 1" of spread is required to pop the latch or expose the mechanism. This can also be used for shoring, cribbing and rescue operations.

JS 04 - Omni Jamb Spreader

Hydraulic Door Jamb Spreader

Features:

• Virtually Noiseless

• Lightweight - Only 17 Pounds

• Instantly Adjustable from 26" to 46"

• Fits Most Single Swing In Doors

• Fast Piston Extends Quickly

• Tactical Black Finish

• Can Be Used For Shoring, Cribbing and Rescue Operations

• Over 3 Tons of Horizontal Force

Benefits:

• Ownership of the Equipment

• Pay it Off at Any Time

• Deferred Payments

• Nothing Down

• No Voter Approval is Necessary

• For Municipal Departments

About B-Safe Industries

B-Safe has supplied the finest forcible entry tools and equipment used for rescue for law enforcement, military, fire departments and rescue crews for over 20 years. We will continue to provide quality products to meet the constantly changing needs of the marketplace.