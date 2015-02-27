R.A.T.S. Tourniquets are Back

New Inventory Available

The Rapid Application Tourniquet System - R.A.T.S. is one of the most advanced tourniquets available. Designed by a former Special Forces 18D - Medic, the R.A.T.S is the fastest acting tourniquet we have ever used and is battle proven within multiple SOF elements.

Features:

• 1/2" flat bungee immediately stops massive bleeding

• Design allows for use on smaller extremities found on K-9’s or children

• Low profile appearance for optional concealment

• Robust locking system

Made in the USA - Order Today!