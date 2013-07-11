JAG grant provides Ala. police with equipment upgrades

By Drew Taylor

OANOW.com

LEE COUNTY, Ala. – The law enforcement agencies across Lee County are a little better off now, thanks to a federal grant. The Lee County Commission recently approved the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to distribute $26,221 acquired through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, which is provided through the Department of Defense to help fund local and state law enforcement agencies.

In total, the county, as well as the Opelika Police Department and the Auburn Police Division, will receive approximately $8,740 each. Sheriff Jay Jones said that the county’s involvement in the program goes back about 10 years and that when applying for grant money, the department has always looked at what officers really need, such as better technology and safety equipment.

Opelika Police Chief John McEachern said the money allocated to Opelika would be used to acquire six new radar units and three portable breath test units to enforce DUI offenses and would be used to replace older equipment the department has.

