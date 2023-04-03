Brother Mobile Solutions announces Ravi Panjwani as president

Accomplished leader takes the reins of Brother Mobile Solutions to drive growth and innovation in mobile printing, labeling and safety signage solutions

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc. (BMS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation and provider of mobile, desktop and industrial printing, labeling and safety signage solutions, has announced Ravi Panjwani as President, effective April 1, 2023. Panjwani succeeds David Crist, who has served as President of Brother Mobile Solutions since 2015.

Panjwani is an accomplished professional who joined the company in 2006. In his role as Vice President, Panjwani was responsible for driving the strategic vision and tactical execution of Brother Mobile Solutions. As a leader and problem solver, he has a proven track record of strong strategic, analytical, ideation, communication and activation skills.

He brings more than two decades of experience in automatic identification, vertical markets product strategy, channel strategy, revenue growth and business development. Panjwani has spearheaded product development, marketing and sales teams focused on verticals such as retail, public safety and voting, transportation & logistics, manufacturing and industrial solutions. His accolades and achievements include the 2020 Brother Board of Directors Innovation award and driving the implementation of the B2B channel partner program. With this program, BMS grew the number of partners from the ground up to over 400.

“I am excited and humbled to lead Brother Mobile Solutions in the next chapter of the company’s journey,” said Panjwani. “We are at an innovative time in the industry, as customers are looking for smarter printing and labeling solutions that can enhance productivity and help them overcome today’s challenges. Brother Mobile Solutions is uniquely positioned to serve as a valued partner to customers across the retail, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, industrial and public safety markets.”

“It has been an honor and a privilege to lead Brother Mobile Solutions, and I am delighted at the growth we have achieved over the past 8 years,” said Crist. “Ravi is an expert leader who shares the company’s values and ideals, and he has a laser focus on supporting customers and driving business growth through innovation and differentiated product development. Brother Mobile Solutions is in excellent hands under his leadership, and I’m confident that Brother Mobile Solutions’ future is very bright.”

Brother Mobile Solutions continues to address the demand for ever-higher levels of automation, speed and accuracy across verticals and offer a tailored solution to their customers, supported by this new leadership. For more information about Brother Mobile Solutions, visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com.

