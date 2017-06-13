Galena Police Officers move to electronic citations with SceneDoc

WICHITA, Kan. - SceneDoc, public safety’s new standard for data collection, announces an agreement to deliver its innovative eCitations platform to Galena Police Department. The acquisition of the SceneDoc eCitation platform will be the first of its kind in the state of Kansas, with more to follow.

With the availability of SceneDoc V4.1, an autonomous module aimed at delivering law enforcement a cutting edge solution for eCitation, V4.1 builds on the innovation introduced through V4.0 coined ‘Timeline'; a set of capabilities that makes it simple and intuitive to open the SceneDoc mobile application and immediately begin collecting any type of data. Police officers love the flexibility it provides as a launching pad to any data collection task and supervisors find the oversight it provides, unprecedented in law enforcement. Over the last 6 months the company has attracted first phase deployments with agencies spanning over 5,000 officers.

“SceneDoc delivers far more than your traditional ticketing and citation software. Going mobile with iPads was something I’ve wanted to do for some time and SceneDoc’s focus on how police officers harness power out of such devices certainly served as the lynchpin. The benefits of issuing tablets and smartphones to our officers is clear and leveraging the SceneDoc system for ticketing is just our first step in modernizing the department,” says Chief of Police, Billy Charles.

“Chief Charles is a clear innovator and marks another leader in US law enforcement taking the necessary action to rid the paper that plagues core police operations. With his leadership, our technology is on its way to becoming a standard in the state of Kansas and we are appreciative of the opportunity to evolve the reporting workflow for the men and women of Galena PD,” says SceneDoc’s Chief Executive Officer, Alex Kottoor.

SceneDoc recently won the coveted “Motorola Solutions Award for Public Safety Technology”, named as a leading innovator of public safety solutions that helps build safer cities and thriving communities.

About SceneDoc

SceneDoc is public safety’s new standard for data collection. By modernizing with SceneDoc, agencies operate with higher levels of clarity and control, with fewer moving parts, capturing data and reporting at the point of need. SceneDoc eCitation, its newest product addition, is saving agencies a record 50% of administrative work, resulting in less time reporting and more time in the community so officers can do what they do best. Agencies can share information and collaborate in near real-time, from any internet connected device, so potentially lifesaving intelligence is only a tap away. See why our customers are advocates by visiting us at http://www.scenedoc.com.