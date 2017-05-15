Samsung and SceneDoc Team to demonstrate Mobile First Solutions at IACP LEIM 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Samsung Electronics and SceneDoc today announced that they will be joining forces at IACP’s 41st Annual Technology Conference from May 22-24th in St. Louis, MO. The solution set represents a significant advancement for law enforcement.

Samsung will be unveiling a handful of technologies that will enhance situational awareness, streamline and reduce IT costs while driving mobility to improve public safety. Front and center, will be Samsung’s cutting edge DeX platform. Samsung DeX lets you connect your Galaxy S8/S8+ to a monitor, keyboard and mouse for a desktop experience powered by your phone. This essentially empowers officers and law enforcement leaders to turn any place into a workplace. As mobility continues to rise in priority, particularly with advancements around FirstNet, law enforcement agencies are looking for ways to reduce technology complexity and costs, while increasing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

SceneDoc, a budding company focused on ‘mobile first’ data collection, is growing to be the market leader in evolving how data is collected in public safety. With the availability of SceneDoc V4.1, an autonomous module aimed at delivering law enforcement a cutting edge solution for eCitations, V4.1 builds on the innovation introduced through V4.0 coined ‘Timeline’; a set of capabilities that makes it simple and intuitive to open the SceneDoc mobile application and immediately begin collecting any type of data. Police officers love the flexibility it provides as a launching pad to any data collection task and supervisors find the oversight it provides, unprecedented in law enforcement.

“Samsung is investing heavily into public safety and our long standing history in mobility and security solutions puts us in a good position to lead a much needed modernization strategy for law enforcement,” says Jan Ruderman, Samsung’s Public Safety Practice Leader. “As soon as I met the team at SceneDoc and saw the robust but focused set of capabilities they are delivering to public safety, we knew this was an alliance that the market will reap big rewards with.”

“Samsung and SceneDoc working together creates a significant opportunity to accelerate innovation in a way that is meaningful for every agency around the world. Driving the right hardware with the right software and data, all at the point of need, is what this alliance presents and we are excited about the road ahead.” says SceneDoc CEO Alex Kottoor.

Come visit us at Samsung Booth # 314 to get a closer look at these innovative solutions.

About SceneDoc

SceneDoc is public safety’s first all-in-one mobile software for data collection and retrieval. By modernizing with SceneDoc, agencies operate with higher levels of clarity and control, with fewer moving parts, capturing data and reporting at the point of need. SceneDoc eCitations, its newest product addition, is saving agencies a record 50% of administrative work, resulting in less time reporting and more time in the community so officers can do what they do best. Agencies can share information and collaborate in near real-time, from any internet connected device, so potentially lifesaving intelligence is only a tap away. See why our customers are strong advocates of our technology at http://www.scenedoc.com.