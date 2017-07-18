SceneDoc continues redefining the role of mobile technology in public safety

MONTREAL — SceneDoc, public safety’s new standard for data collection, will be attending the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference, July 16-18 in Montreal, Canada. This year’s conference theme is “Policing in a Digital Society.”

For any police service looking to modernize, SceneDoc represents a major opportunity to enhance the way it collects and shares information and intelligence. Focused on being simple and intuitive, SceneDoc is a secure software platform, optimized for mobile devices. Police officers love the flexibility it provides as a launching pad to any data collection task and supervisors find the oversight it provides, unprecedented in law enforcement.

Evolutionary for police, SceneDoc turns paperwork, notes and citation data into real-time searchable and actionable intelligence. It’s saving front-line officers an hour per shift, increasing the quality of information being gathered and provides all parties involved, the ability to find and share this information down the line, on-demand and in near real-time.

Six months ago, SceneDoc launched a ‘mobile first’ offering for eCitations as a follow up to their flagship product, Collect. This latest module of the platform has been quickly gaining traction in the US and spurring a growing number of pilot discussions with major Canadian police services from coast to coast. An expansion is currently underway with the Metro Vancouver Transit Police. After its initial pilot project, Metro Vancouver is set to begin a second phase, rolling the application out across the agency.

Passionate, flexible and collaborative, SceneDoc takes an officer first approach to all that they do. This approach has clearly paid off, recently winning the coveted “Motorola Solutions Award for Public Safety Technology,” named as a leading innovator of public safety solutions that helps build safer cities and thriving communities.

Whether it’s reporting at the point of need, digital notebooks, electronic citations or crash reporting, you’ll want to have a look at what the SceneDoc platform can do. For more information or to schedule a demo please see www.scenedoc.com or visit SceneDoc at booth #622 on the exhibit floor.

About SceneDoc

SceneDoc is public safety’s new standard for data collection. By modernizing with SceneDoc, agencies operate with higher levels of clarity and control, with fewer moving parts, capturing data and reporting at the point of need. SceneDoc eCitation, its newest product addition, is saving agencies a record 50% of administrative work, resulting in less time reporting and more time in the community so officers can do what they do best. Agencies can share information and collaborate in near real-time, from any internet connected device, so potentially lifesaving intelligence is only a tap away. See why our customers are advocates by visiting us at http://www.scenedoc.com.