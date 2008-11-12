ELSAG North America Announces New ELSAG Operations Center That Processes and Analyzes Data Obtained By MPH-900 License Plate Readers in the Field

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ELSAG North America Law Enforcement Systems announced its new ELSAG Operations Center today at the 115th Annual International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference and Exposition in San Diego, California. The ELSAG Operations Center is the mission control center for ALPR activities within a jurisdiction’s domain as it: 1) manages all MPH-900 systems in the field, 2) processes, analyzes and secures the license plate data information obtained by their Mobile Plate Hunter-900 (MPH-900) into a database, 3) The Operations Center manages Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) data by downloading law enforcement hotlists and 4) it provides an interface for law enforcement officers to more efficiently perform intelligence work. MPH-900 units aid law enforcement agencies in collecting data by capturing license plate images and cross-referencing the license plate numbers with databases for sought-after vehicles. The MPH-900 and the ELSAG Operations Center help resolve issues in real time and provide critical intelligence to aid investigations. The ELSAG Operations Center is the brain that manages all of these intelligence assets, and it runs automatically without ever requiring user intervention.

The ELSAG Operations Center communicates with all vehicles, cameras and tactical operations desks in domains employing the ELSAG technology. A critical asset of the Operations Center is that it facilitates data sharing between different agencies using the MPH-900 system. It collects, analyzes and manages data automatically, drastically reducing clerical tasks. The integration of the ELSAG Operations Center monitors the state of health of all units ensuring that each is current with up-to-date information. While also preventing the loss of or corruption of data, it allows agencies currently employing the MPH-900 to more quickly close cases with data and intelligence at their fingertips.

The license plate data collected by The ELSAG Operations Center is a strategic intelligence asset that can be combined with other intelligence assets to investigate all threats and crimes. “The expanded capabilities of the ELSAG Operations Center are part of our commitment to provide the best ALPR intelligence acquisition capabilities available to our law enforcement partners,” said Mark Windover, President and CEO of ELSAG. “It greatly improves the efficiency and utility of the MPH-900 units in the field by providing management and intelligence functions that are easy to use and require little to no training. This will allow the MPH-900 to be used successfully for several more applications while making the job of law enforcement officers more precise.”

The intuitive interface of the ELSAG Operations Center requires very little training. When pulling up a map of an area of interest, all one needs to do is place the cursor on the area and click. When positioning the mouse over the thumbnail of a vehicle, an image of the vehicle instantly comes up making it quick and easy to identify. Another feature that the Operations Center offers is instantly mapping all of the plates that you searched for making officers aware of the vehicles’ location.

ELSAG North America’s MPH-900 is currently used by nearly 500 agencies in 31 states across the U.S. ALPR data is a crucial intelligence asset for use in threat mitigation, crime prevention and criminal case resolution for public safety, law enforcement and criminal justice agencies. The MPH-900 has many applications and has aided in everything from being used as crucial evidence to convict the murderer of a family in Fishkill, NY to apprehending uninsured vehicles and catching the drivers of vehicles that illegally pass school buses.

