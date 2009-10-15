ELSAG North America Celebrates Its 5th Anniversary at 116th Annual International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference

DENVER - ELSAG North America (www.elsag.com), market leader in Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) technology with its Mobile Plate Hunter-900 (MPH-900®) is proud to celebrate their 5th anniversary at this year’s IACP conference, the law enforcement industry’s most storied and important conference. Erik Estrada, famed actor who captured the hearts of millions as California Highway Patrol Motorcycle Officer “Ponch” in the hit TV series CHiP’s is on hand at ELSAG’s booth # 2946 to join in the celebration, take pictures and sign autographs.

With a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Greensboro, NC, ELSAG North America now performs all production in the U.S. and is providing new high-tech manufacturing jobs on a constant basis. In the brief span of five years ELSAG now serves nearly 600 clients and has its MPH-900® present in all 50 states. ELSAG has gone from offering industry standard ALPR technology to offering additional technical integrated solutions such as its compliance with COPLINK and its new Operations Center, and it is continuing to better its technology and revolutionary design every day.

“In such a short amount of time we are very pleased to be providing our cutting-edge technology which helps keep our streets safe to our customers across the whole country,” said Mark Windover, president and CEO of ELSAG. “Having all of our production now being done in the U.S. allows us to reduce costs dramatically, which helps us do best what we pride ourselves on most, customer service.”

Among other applications, the MPH-900® system has been instrumental in the conviction of murderers, in the apprehension of sex offenders violating parole, recuperating unpaid taxes and recovering stolen vehicles. MPH-900® systems have many applications and have not only aided in traffic safety, but intelligence gathering as well.

About ELSAG North America

ELSAG North America is a Finmeccanica company, a global leader in defense and security solutions, and is dedicated to providing proprietary advanced Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) and other innovative imaging technology to North American law enforcement agencies. ELSAG North America leads the market with its Mobile Plate Hunter, the MPH-900 ®, the most advanced, most accurate license plate reader technology available. ELSAG North America is headquartered in Brewster, NY. For more information about the company and its exciting technology portfolio, visit www.ELSAG.com.