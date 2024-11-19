SoundThinking expands into license plate recognition industry with launch of PlateRanger solution

PRESS RELEASE

FREMONT, Calif. — SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety technology company, has officially entered the rapidly growing License Plate Recognition (LPR) industry with its new solution, PlateRanger, powered by Rekor. Building on its success in public safety technologies, SoundThinking is now expanding its capabilities to include vehicle and license plate recognition for law enforcement and public safety agencies across the country.

Designed in collaboration with Rekor Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: REKR), PlateRanger offers law enforcement agencies a cost-effective, end-to-end LPR solution that provides advanced investigative insights into vehicle-related crime. With an expected market value of $3.2 billion globally, the LPR industry has become critical for enhancing roadway intelligence and public safety.

“PlateRanger provides law enforcement with an essential tool to quickly identify and track vehicles involved in criminal activity—from theft and hit-and-runs to gun crimes and abductions,” said David Tawadras, Senior Director of Product Marketing at SoundThinking. “With PlateRanger, agencies can act swiftly on reliable, actionable data, allowing officers to focus resources where they’re needed most and resolve cases faster, making our communities safer and more secure.”

PlateRanger is equipped with a comprehensive package that includes solar power options, seamless integration with other SoundThinking solutions, and enhanced customer service, all available through a single subscription model. This solution’s versatility supports agencies in improving both standalone investigations and gun crime response when used in conjunction with SoundThinking’s ShotSpotter® technology.

Additionally, privacy and security have been prioritized in PlateRanger’s design. SoundThinking has extended its robust privacy and data protection measures to ensure community safety and address privacy concerns related to license plate recognition technology.

The entry into the LPR industry aligns with SoundThinking’s strategic growth and further expands its SafetySmart™ platform, which includes tools like ShotSpotter® for gunshot detection, CrimeTracer™ for investigative search, and CaseBuilder™ for investigation management. PlateRanger is available for immediate demonstration and quotation, providing agencies with a streamlined path to implement cutting-edge LPR capabilities.

For more information about PlateRanger and SoundThinking’s new LPR capabilities, visit https://www.soundthinking.com/law-enforcement/license-plate-recognition-plateranger/.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by approximately 250 customers and has worked with over 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmart platform includes ShotSpotter, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRanger powered by Rekor, a leading ALPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work Company.

