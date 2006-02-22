Just The Facts About Ticket Board

MAGNIFIER/ILLUMINATOR:

The primary feature of the Ticket Board™ is the the illuminated license magnifier. The receiver is designed to accept both horizontal and vertical format drivers licenses. Insert a license in the provided slot and a self-actuated switch illuminates the viewer window. This enables the traffic officer to read the license without turning on the dome light or fumbling with a flashlight.

TIME, CURRENT DATE and COURT DATE:

Just below the viewer window are three LCD panels which are easily set for time (military or standard), date, and next court date.

LICENSE & ACCESSORY RAILS:

Moving down the face of the board, there’s a set of rail guides designed to accept two additional licenses. This rail system also doubles as a mount for optional slide in accessories including document clips, voice recording device and more. See the “Accessories” for more information on the various accessories offered for your Ticket Board.

ILLUMINATED TICKET AREA:

The area of the Ticket Board™ that holds the actual ticket in place is illuminated with its own separate lighting eliminating the need for a flashlight or overhead dome light during evening and nighttime hours.

WRITING SURFACE:

The ticket writing surface measures 4.5" wide by 11.5" high and accommodates most standard size vertical format traffic citations. Note: If your citation is wider than 4.5" or is formatted horizontally, there are adapters that can be added to the Ticket Board™ for alternate citation formats and sizes. See the Purchase page for more information on these adapters.

ADDITIONAL TICKET BOARD™ FEATURES