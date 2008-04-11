TrafficLand Announces National Expansion to Traffic Camera Network Coverage

Internet-based services help public, first responders and media address growing public mobility challenges

FAIRFAX, Va. — TrafficLand®, the largest, authorized aggregator of live traffic video announced today a nationwide, multi-city expansion to the coverage area of its live traffic video services. The expansion adds 781 state and local Department of Transportation (DOT) traffic cameras to the company’s network, and brings the total currently available to nearly 6,000 across more than 60 markets. The new coverage includes the following markets:

-- Las Vegas, NV (NDOT Cameras)

-- Indianapolis, IN (INDOT Cameras)

-- Portland, OR (ODOT Cameras)

-- Kansas City, MO/KS (MoDOT Cameras)

-- Knoxville, TN (TDOT Cameras)

-- Bridgeport, CT (ConnDOT Cameras)

-- Riverside and Eureka, CA (CalTrans Cameras)

Working with its DOT partners, TrafficLand aggregates state and local traffic camera networks and makes live traffic video from these systems available via the Internet to a broad range of users including the general public and government agencies. Access to TrafficLand’s live traffic video is available through the DOTs’ own Web sites, www.TrafficLand.com and other services from TrafficLand. Users include the general public, emergency first responders and media partners like CNN, Clear Channel and Traffic.com (A NAVTEQ Company)

“TrafficLand has removed the technological and financial barriers to sharing live video from closed traffic camera networks,” said Lawrence Nelson, Founder and CEO of TrafficLand, Inc. “Now, our state and local DOT partners can leverage the full information value of live traffic video by providing traffic camera access to virtually anyone with an Internet connection.”

“Through TrafficLand’s integrated network, DOTs, emergency responders and commuters can also gain access to camera networks in neighboring jurisdictions, which can increase awareness of conditions and incidents that might affect local roadways,” Mr. Nelson said.

About TrafficLand, Inc.

TrafficLand has developed patent-pending technology to enable reliable re-distribution of thousands of CCTV (closed circuit television) video feeds from multiple Departments of Transportation camera networks. The company aggregates and re-broadcasts live traffic video via the Internet, and through its media partners. First responders and federal emergency management agencies can access an enhanced traffic video application through a single, secure interface called TrafficLand Video Distribution System™ (VDS), to aid emergency response and incident management. For more information about TrafficLand, please visit www.trafficland.com.