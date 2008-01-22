Utah Highway Safety Office hires Richter7 for marketing campaign

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Safety Office and the Utah Department of Public Safety hired Richter7, a Salt Lake City-based advertising and public relations agency. Richter7 will develop a comprehensive marking plan including branding, public relations and advertising, to educate motorcyclists and automobile drivers about their roles and responsibilities while driving.

“Motorcycle and automobile safety is an important issue, since motorcycle riders now account for one out of every 10 U.S. road fatalities each year,” said Dave Newbold, Richter7 president. “By incorporating advertising, public relations and an online campaign, hopefully we can educate drivers and reduce the number of deaths on the road.”

This new campaign, which will begin spring 2008, is designed to reduce the upward trend of motorcycle traffic fatalities and serious injury rates in Utah. By increasing motorcycle safety awareness and educating vehicle drivers to notice motorcyclists, the Utah Highway Safety Office hopes to education and protect both motorcyclists and automobile drivers.

Established in 1971, Richter7 is nationally recognized for creative excellence that positively affects the bottom line of its clients and was named “Best of State” for advertising agencies for the past five years.

