911 Fitness Challenge Keeps Public Safety Officers Happy, Healthy

The North Miami Beach Police Department initiated a corporate wellness program for its members of 100+ sworn officers. After the first month of physical assessments, evaluations and seminars, it was time for something fresh. As a means for motivating the NMBPD members, they were “Challenged” to get lean with a cash prize of $1,000 to the member who loses the most fat and gains the most muscle.

The NMBPD fitness center was busy with members exercising, joking, and eating healthy. On the final weigh-in day, one member was with his family in Disney World. He drove down early that morning to make the 9:00am weigh-in. The results revealed he had the greatest improvement and drove back to Disney with a $1,000.00 check.

The Challenge grew throughout the State of Florida and finally across the USA. After the initial Challenge, 911 Fitness Director, Jim Sayih, structured the event to be benefit the Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals from the registration fees. Before and after photos of thousands of public safety participants, nation-wide, fill the 911 Fitness archives. Thousands of our brothers in blue have benefited from the lifestyle modification.

Today the Challenge gives away $5,000.00 to each of the four winning regions across the USA.

Since then, seven years later, the 911 Challenge has helped raise thousands of dollars to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals, increased the longevity of thousands of public servants and help our nations communities with more efficient officers, saving tax dollars, cutting group insurance costs and workman’s compensation costs.

Good Morning America features the winners as well as the local newspapers from wherever winners reside, not to mention Men’s Fitness and Muscle & Fitness magazines.

This year, the Challenge will be hosted in 432 cities nation-wide. Weigh-in locations will be held at Bally Fitness Centers and GNC stores as the official weigh-in locations to measure body fat and weight, both in January and April. Details are listed at: www.911Fitness.com

On-line registration is available and gift bags are sent directly to the team captains before the January weigh-ins. Treat yourself to the gift of health and fitness. Get your associates and friends involved by creating a team; you might win $5,000.00.

911 Fitness Director Jim Sayih is a Police Sergeant for the City of Miami Police Department. He holds a Masters of Science degree in Exercise Physiology and Sports Science. He created the 911 Fitness “Train the Trainer” Certification for agencies to have their own Fitness Trainers. He speaks a national conventions and provides his certification workshop at police academies and agencies nation-wide.