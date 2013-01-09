Action Training Systems Celebrates 25th Anniversary as a Leader in Emergency Response Training Industry

As Action Training Systems (ATS) embarks on its twenty-fifth year, its fundamental goal to provide quality, competency-based video training content remains constant. ATS is an innovative leader in producing visual training media, delivering content through new technologies to a customer base encompassing the entire emergency response community

Since opening its doors in 1988, Action Training Systems has been a valued training resource to over 7,500 emergency response organizations worldwide, including those in the fire service and most recently EMS providers and industrial facilities.

Initially, ATS training programs were geared toward fire service training and delivered strictly on VHS. Then its program delivery evolved to DVD, and ATS was one of the first to deliver computer-based training (CBT) on an interactive learning management system in 1996.

This year, ATS makes it possible for departments and organizations to choose a delivery to fit their specific needs by making its high-resolution, interactive video training programs available through a cloud-based online learning platform. Instructors can provide training anytime, anywhere, without compromising the quality of their student’s learning experience.

“Although we have evolved with the latest innovations in technology, we haven’t strayed from our core values that made us a success,” said George Avila, President and CEO of ATS. “Our instructional design, accuracy and production quality remain unrivaled and will ensure continued trust in our content.”

ATS credits much of its success over the years to its partnership with IFSTA/FPP, who are the leaders in developing fire service training manuals and curriculum. The ATS content development team collaborates with IFSTA/FPP subject matter experts and editorial staff to ensure the precision of its companion products. ATS also has a strong relationship with one the top publishers in the EMS field, Brady/Pearson.

“It has been a great 25 years, but we do not plan to rest on the accomplishments that we have achieved thus far,” Avila said. “The technology evolution is not going to slow down, and we plan to stay current to provide flexible and reliable training programs for our customers. It is important to us that our customers keep pace and obtain the full value of their investments.”

