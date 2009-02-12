BLACKHAWK! Assists in Search for CQD Instructors

http://www.cqd.net/

On behalf of Duane Dieter and the CQD system, Mike Noell and BLACKHAWK! are assisting in the search for Close Quarter Defense instructors.

Close Quarters Defense (CQD®) is seeking qualified candidates with a background in military and law enforcement for full-time instructor positions. Applicants should possess a high degree of integrity, intense work ethic, and patriotic purpose for the objective of providing quality training. Instruction will encompass critical and essential life-saving skills with a high-risk, operational focus. Candidates should hold, or be able to obtain, a minimum of SECRET clearance. Previous CQD training is preferred, but not required.

Please send resume with references and cover letter to jobs@cqd.net.