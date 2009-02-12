BLACKHAWK! Assists in Search for CQD Instructors
On behalf of Duane Dieter and the CQD system, Mike Noell and BLACKHAWK! are assisting in the search for Close Quarter Defense instructors.
Close Quarters Defense (CQD®) is seeking qualified candidates with a background in military and law enforcement for full-time instructor positions. Applicants should possess a high degree of integrity, intense work ethic, and patriotic purpose for the objective of providing quality training. Instruction will encompass critical and essential life-saving skills with a high-risk, operational focus. Candidates should hold, or be able to obtain, a minimum of SECRET clearance. Previous CQD training is preferred, but not required.
Please send resume with references and cover letter to jobs@cqd.net.