Blauer Tactical ‘Ramps Up’ Combat Training in 2009

Military and Law Enforcement Have Expert Training, Fitness Opportunities in New Facility

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Blauer Tactical Systems USA (BTS) announces its spring and winter 2009 course lineup, complete with additional courses to meet growing demand for tactical training. BTS, a combat training company that serves law enforcement and military communities, provides instructor certification for its well-known S.P.E.A.R. (Spontaneous Protection Enabling Accelerated Response) System courses, as well as Scenario Training for its HIGH GEAR™ combatives suits.

For BTS, 2009 marks the first full year that its 28,000 square-foot Tactical Training Center is operational. The ‘facility,’ located in Virginia Beach, was designed to accommodate large training groups and features a tactical and specialty training area. In addition, to meet the needs of military and police officers, Blauer Tactical’s mobile training team takes its skilled courses on the road and provides custom training upon customer request.

Upcoming 2009 Courses Include:

** Trainings are open to members of the military and law enforcement only.

• January 26-30—S.P.E.A.R. System: Instructor Course, Virginia Beach, VA

• February 2-3—HIGH GEAR Scenario Instructor Course, Virginia Beach, VA

• February 2-6—S.P.E.A.R. System: Instructor Course, South Haven, MI

• February 9-13—S.P.E.A.R. System: Instructor Certification, Andover, MN

• March 9-13—S.P.E.A.R. System: Instructor Course, Burlington, WI

• March 23-24—HIGH GEAR Scenario Instructor Course, Virginia Beach, VA

For more information or to register, visit www.blauertacticalusa.com.

Virginia-Based Center Hosts Combative Training

The BTS Training Center offers force-on-force stations, a fight house, and a training octagon. The Center, which opened in August 2008, is also the home to a military and law enforcement only CrossFit training center. Located within minutes of the world’s largest naval air station and just a few hours of Washington, D.C., the facility is nearby to popular tourist destinations and an airport.

The BTS Training Center, located at 476 Viking Drive in Virginia Beach, is available for lease by contacting combatives@blauertactical.com.