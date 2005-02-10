Blauer Tactical Systems Announces Advanced Training and Certification Courses for Law Enforcement

Planning on attending an advanced training or certification course this year?

Blauer Tactical Systems presents training courses in:

S.P.E.A.R. SYSTEM®



X-treme Close Quarter Combatives



Realistic DT & Combatives training

BLAUER TACTICAL SYSTEMS research into the startle/flinch phenomena and its link to the survival system’s withdrawal reflex has spawned one of the most important evolutions in close quarter training: The S.P.E.A.R. SYSTEM™, which utilizes the speed and reliability of the startle-flinch mechanism to convert the sudden attack into a tactical counter.

Here is a short list of courses coming up quick!

MARCH

Wisconsin: SPEAR Applications for the Gun Fight - March 2 - 4

Pennsylvania: SPEAR Instructor Certification - March 7 - 11

Nevada: SPEAR Instructor Certification - March 21 - 25

APRIL

Georgia at FLETC: SPEAR Applications for the Gunfight & Tactical Ground Combat - April 4 - 8

Florida: SPEAR & Ballistic Micro-Fight Fundamentals - April 11 - 13 ‘Invitation Only’

Montreal, Canada: Personal Defense Readiness Instructor Certification - April 14 - 17

