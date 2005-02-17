Blauer Tactical Systems Announces Defensive Tactics & Close Quarter Certification Courses for Law Enforcement

Tony Blauer presents two upcoming S.P.E.A.R. SYSTEM INSTRUCTOR CLASSES:

ABINGTON, PENNSYLVANIA

MARCH 7 - 11

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA

MARCH 21 - 25

You may have already read about the S.P.E.A.R. SYSTEM in recent features in LAW & ORDER, S.W.A.T., THE TRAINER, TACTICAL RESPONSE and other trade magazines.

The S.P.E.A.R. SYSTEM (an acronym for: Spontaneous Protection Enabling Accelerated Response) is a scientifically researched & medically supported protective program that specifically addresses the ‘ambush’ during arrest & control. During a sudden attack, the physiological system produces a ‘flinch’ that recoils the body from the attack. This physiological reflex overrides complex motor skill patterns, (learned DT tactics) which explains why most individuals fail to access their trained combative skills during sudden intense & extreme close quarter confrontations. The S.P.E.A.R. SYSTEM~evens the odds by teaching startle/flinch conversion so that the officer has a greater chance and shorter reaction time during these assaults.

The S.P.E.A.R. SYSTEM isn’t a new ‘muscle-memory’ system; therefore it will not interfere with any prior training or use of force procedure. Our research and training is geared around protective measures for incidents being escalated by the opponent. Most important to note is that the system serves as a conduit or bridge to the DT program or tactics the officer or operator is skilled in.

Course Covers:

Researched strategies to control and manage fear

Tactics to Penetrating the Reactionary Gap more safely

Counter-ambush training for sudden resistance

Weapon retention & protection

Strategies to intercept the 3 critical ambush attacks against at close range

Crowd Penetration skills

Dynamic hand-cuffing

Fundamentals of scenario-based training

Advanced Analysis of dash cam & surveillance video

Integrated force Transition Drills

Proprietary drills to convert the startle-flinch in to a protective tactic

Lesson plan creation

Scenario development

Expert witness applications

*MORE INFO IS PROVIDED WITH OUR REGISTRATION FILE

FOR REGISTRATION INFORMATION EMAIL: registrations@blauertactical.com OR CALL 1-877-773-2748

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Online course listings: www.police1.com/training/ & www.policetraining.net

FREE Combatives~Newsletter: www.imakenews.com/blauertactical

Video & Slide Show: Video Demo: www.virtualtradeshows.net/blauerpage.html

If you’re interested in hosting a course or having Mr. Blauer customize a session for you, please contact us at the numbers below.

We look forward to seeing you at one of our upcoming training sessions.

For more information, please visit www.tonyblauer.com or call 1.877.773.2748