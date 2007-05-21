Capella University Offers New Bachelor of Science in Public Safety

Capella is one of few online universities to offer BS, MS, and PhD programs in Public Safety

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Capella University, an accredited,* online university based in Minneapolis, Minn., announced that it is expanding its Public Safety degree offerings to the bachelor’s level with a new Bachelor of Science in Public Safety, with a Criminal Justice specialization. The new degree complements the university’s existing MS and PhD in Public Safety programs, providing public safety professionals with a rare opportunity to pursue a full range of public safety degree options online.

Capella’s BS in Public Safety, Criminal Justice specialization is designed to provide real-world expertise in the field, along with a solid academic foundation for those who may wish to pursue an MS or PhD. “People who work in public safety are our communities’ first line of defense – the people who get the call in an emergency or crisis situation and step in to help,” said Charles Tiffin, PhD, program chair of Capella’s public safety program and a 29-year law enforcement veteran. “These busy professionals need and deserve the flexibility that an online program can offer.”

People who choose this bachelor’s specialization in criminal justice are likely to be pursuing positions or career advancement within law enforcement agencies, corrections departments, and federal regulatory or enforcement agencies, or may be military personnel who want to prepare themselves for a career in civilian public safety.

Capella is now accepting enrollment applications for its bachelor’s degree specialization in criminal justice. For more information, please call 1-888-CAPELLA (227-3552), option 3, or e-mail info@capella.edu. Review of this program is pending in the following states: AL, AZ, FL, GA, KY, MN, WA, and WI.

About Capella University

Founded in 1993, Capella University is an accredited, online university that offers graduate degree programs in business, information technology, education, human services, public safety, and psychology, and bachelor’s degree programs in business, information technology, and public safety. Within those areas, Capella offers 89 graduate and undergraduate specializations and 16 certificate programs. The online university currently serves more than 19,000 students from all 50 states and 56 countries. It is committed to providing high-caliber academic excellence and pursuing balanced business growth. Capella University is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Capella Education Company (NASDAQ: CPLA), headquartered in Minneapolis. For more information, please visit www.capella.edu or call 1-888-CAPELLA (227-3552).