FATS Partners With The University Of Findlay To Develop And Produce Simulated Firearms Training Courseware

Suwanee, Ga. - FATS Inc. today announced it has partnered with The University of Findlay to produce new video training courseware for various law enforcement and security markets.

In addition to providing virtual training solutions for primary incident response unit personnel, including police departments, private-sector security, nuclear facility security, elementary and secondary school resource officers, and college and university campus security, the partnership will develop scenarios for use in the rehabilitation of Veterans Affairs medical center patients.

Under the direction of FATS’ training development team, The University of Findlay’s School of Environmental and Emergency Management will author customized courseware products to be used with the FATS virtual training system.

“The University of Findlay has a superior reputation in the emergency management community,” said Ron Mohling, chairman and chief executive officer, FATS. “We are pleased to be working with them to increase our courseware offerings and expand the number and type of organizations that would benefit from realistic, relevant virtual training.”

The FATS system is a cost-effective solution for marksmanship, decision-making and communication skills training. It tests responder reaction to simulated, yet realistic, situations. Law enforcement and security officers trained on the FATS system gain skills that improve their response to real-life incidents, enabling them to diffuse or deescalate confrontations and potentially eliminating the need to use force.

FATS and The University of Findlay’s School of Environmental and Emergency Management will also examine other opportunities to combine their expertise to better serve the video scenario training needs of existing and potential markets.

About FATS Inc.

FATS Inc., a subsidiary of Firearms Training Systems Inc. (OTC: FATS), is a leading technology company providing fully-integrated, simulated training to professional military and law enforcement personnel. Utilizing quality engineered weapon simulators, FATS’ state-of-the-art virtual training solutions offer judgmental, tactical and combined arms experiences. The company serves domestic and international customers from its headquarters in Suwanee, Ga. and has branch offices in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands and United Kingdom. The ISO-certified company was founded in 1984. For more information, visit www.fatsinc.com.

About The University of Findlay

School of Environmental and Emergency Management Founded in 1882, The University of Findlay is the largest and most diverse private educational institution in northwest Ohio, with a total enrollment of more than 4,500 full-time and part-time students. Since 1986, the School of Environmental and Emergency Management has provided education, training and information-transfer programs focusing on environmental, safety and occupational health issues as well as security management, terrorism and disaster preparedness. In 2005, SEEM trained 8,400 people at 166 locations in 38 states and four foreign countries. For more information, please visit www.findlay.edu or http://seem.findlay.edu.