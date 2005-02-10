The third edition of INSTINCT COMBAT SHOOTING, Defensive Handgunning for Police has just been published (June 2004) by LooseLeaf Law Publications, Inc. In print since 1986, this new edition contains much additional instructional material.

“Instinct Combat Shooting is defined as the act of operating a handgun by focusing on the target, as opposed to the sights, and instinctively coordinating the hand and mind to cause the handgun to discharge at a time and point that ensures interception of the projectile with the target.”

In this much-anticipated 3rd edition, nationally recognized firearms expert Chuck Klein shares enhanced insight into the crucial details of the “instinct (also known as ‘point’) shooting” technique, a time-saving concept he pioneered in a feature article for Law & Order Magazine, 1971). His innovative approach to up-close armed encounters gives you the split-second edge that can save your life.

