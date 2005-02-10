National Tactical Officers Association Teams with AIS

For Immediate Release

SEATTLE - Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc. has signed a new teaming agreement with the National Tactical Officers Association (www.ntoa.org).

As part of the agreement, AIS will work with NTOA to develop an expanded NTOA training curriculum that offers the use of the PRISim simulator training during NTOA tactics courses.

“AIS looks forward to developing future training opportunities with the NTOA,” says President and CEO Tim May, Advanced Interactive Systems. “Our most recent partnership with the NTOA for the TSA Baggage Screener Training program was an overwhelming success, and we are certain this new agreement will extend that success.”

NTOA will use a new, AIS PRISim L1000 simulator using 4.2 software to train law enforcement officers at Middle Bucks Institute of Technology in Pennsylvania. The system will be used to develop new scenarios and evaluate students in NTOA specialized tactics courses.