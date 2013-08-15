NextLevel Training Revolutionizes Shooting Performance Preparation

Manufacturer provides shooters the opportunity to train virtually anywhere

Ferndale, WA – NextLevel Training (NLT), manufacturer of firearms training products, has revolutionized the way shooters prepare with the SIRT Training Pistol™, a dry-fire training pistol that emits a laser when breaking the auto-resetting trigger.

Introduced at SHOT Show 2011, the SIRT Training Pistol is a laser-based replica pistol that allows shooters, from beginners to advanced, to improve their gun handling skills such as draws, sight alignment, trigger prep, follow-through, target transitions, reloads shooting on the move and other drills; all without incurring the prohibitive costs of ammunition and targets necessary for time spent at the range.

Designed with simplicity as a top priority, the SIRT is unlike any standard live fire or Air Soft pistol. These inert training systems are applicable to a range of training exercises including shot accuracy, sidearm handling, integrated cardio and live course programs, and even force-on-force training scenarios.

“The SIRT Training Pistol was designed to complement, not replace, live fire training,” says NextLevel Training Founder and CEO, Mike Hughes. “It brings together a host of technologies critical to improving accuracy in a cost-effective and flexible environment. The SIRT doesn’t just permit additional training – it encourages it!”

Manufactured in the USA with sturdy steel construction, the SIRT Training Pistol looks and feels like the real thing by matching the size, weight, and center of gravity of a live fire pistol. In addition, the SIRT Training Pistol even offers a host of customizable features including magazine cartridge changes and replaceable sights.

About NextLevel Training

NextLevel Training, located in Ferndale, Washington, supplies SIRT Training Pistols and supplies to law enforcement agencies, competitive marksmen, NRA Certified Trainers, the US military, and private individuals. To learn more about NextLevel Training and the SIRT Training Pistol, please visit www.nextleveltraining.com.