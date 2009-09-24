Police Advisor Receives Valor Award from DynCorp International

Falls Church, Va.--(Business Wire)--Jose Guillen, employed by DynCorp International as a civilian police advisor in Afghanistan, received the DynCorp International President’s Valor Award on September 15, 2009. He was recognized for his distinguished service and valor in rendering medical assistance to an injured police advisor while under enemy fire. The award was presented by Tony Smeraglinolo, President of the DynCorp International Global Stabilization and Development Solutions (GSDS) business division, which includes work under the international civilian police program (CIVPOL) of the U.S. Department of State.

Walter Redman, Chief Police Advisor, U.S. Department of State Bureau for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), addressed the ceremony on behalf of the Department of State. He noted “tonight we honor the significance of the sacrifice made by those who serve in the international civilian police program,” and emphasized the special role of these advisors, stating that “American police bring experience and knowledge of policing in a democracy” to their duties.

On September 24, 2008, a police training mission convoy which included civilian police advisors Guillen and Steve Martin, was en route to an Afghan National Police station in Chark District, Logar Province, Afghanistan, when it was attacked by an improvised explosive device (IED). The lead vehicle was struck and its occupants ejected, seriously injured, onto the road. Steve Martin was among them. Jose Guillen left the relative safety of his own vehicle further back in the convoy to render medical assistance to the injured. When they came under small arms fire from insurgents, he shielded Martin’s body with his own.

As cited on the commendation, Police Mentor Guillen brought credit to the CIVPOL mission, to the law enforcement profession and to himself as a man with great courage and character under hostile and austere conditions. He acted selflessly, saving lives by rendering first aid and comforting his injured companions.

Jose Guillen, previously with the Houston Police Department in Houston, Texas, said he was touched by the valor award, but wanted to give a special tribute to Steve Martin, his partner on the CIVPOL mission in Afghanistan, as a true hero, whose commitment would never be forgotten. Guillen said he was “encouraged to continue to strive for excellence as an international police advisor.”

Steve Martin also spoke movingly of his own debt to Guillen, because “without him with me that day, I would not be here now.” Also joining Guillen at the ceremony was his wife and four children, and Army Infantry Staff Sgt Michael Downing, who was injured in the same IED attack.

